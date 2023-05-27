Consolidated Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.5% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $162.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $368.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.08 and a 200-day moving average of $143.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.