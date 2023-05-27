Consolidated Planning Corp Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,846,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

