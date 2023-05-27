Consolidated Planning Corp Has $21.06 Million Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,623 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for 5.8% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp owned approximately 2.26% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $21,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11,243.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,430,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,404,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,699 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,789,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 989,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 450,472 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 988,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the period.

CGXU traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.01. 382,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,098. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

