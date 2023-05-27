Consolidated Planning Corp Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.97. 2,710,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.25. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

