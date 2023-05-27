Consolidated Planning Corp Increases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.44. 3,728,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,696,780. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.78.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

