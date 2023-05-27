Consolidated Planning Corp Lowers Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Consolidated Planning Corp reduced its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $2,629,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Raymond James by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.16. 1,396,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average of $104.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

