Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases 2,457 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.1% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,570,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,090,286. The stock has a market cap of $260.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,473 shares of company stock worth $33,992,699. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

