Consolidated Planning Corp Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. Consolidated Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,082. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.