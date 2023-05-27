Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.35 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

