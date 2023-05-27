Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

