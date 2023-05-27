Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 2,951 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Devon Energy stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

