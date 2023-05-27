Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

