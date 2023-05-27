Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 131,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,520,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 68,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,091 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,258. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

