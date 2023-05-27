Continuum Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

SCHX opened at $49.56 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $51.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

