Continuum Advisory LLC Has $487,000 Position in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in NNN REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in NNN REIT by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. NNN REIT, Inc has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.91.

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NNN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NNN REIT from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NNN REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NNN REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

