Continuum Advisory LLC Has $640,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $729.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $710.30 and a 200 day moving average of $696.51. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $762.51.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 79 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.87, for a total value of $52,603.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,098,738.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

