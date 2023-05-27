Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 540,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,980,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.14.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

