Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 102 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $735.93 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $742.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $655.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.21. The company has a market cap of $290.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

