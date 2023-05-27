Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 2,747 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $118.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.46.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.