Contrasting DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) & NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and NCC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -25.42% -235.77% -29.04% NCC Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $172.16 million 0.21 -$54.96 million ($0.48) -0.77 NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and NCC Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NCC Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and NCC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 NCC Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $1.38, indicating a potential upside of 269.92%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than NCC Group.

Risk and Volatility

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCC Group has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About NCC Group

NCC Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology assurance, security software, and consultancy services. It operates through the Escrow and Assurance segments. The Escrow segment develops, supplies, and uses business software applications for the protection of end users and software suppliers. The Assurance segment comprises of security consulting, and website performance and load testing. The company was founded in June 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

