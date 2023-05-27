Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stake Lessened by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Copa worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth $8,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 124.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 98,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 22.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,696,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Copa Trading Up 1.0 %

Copa Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average is $89.51. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

