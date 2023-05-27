Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,500 shares, a growth of 209.2% from the April 30th total of 147,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 713,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 785,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,311. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $121.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

