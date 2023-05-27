Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $10.54 or 0.00039456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.02 billion and $56.80 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00053931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.