Cosmos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.64 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.51 or 0.00039300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.01 billion and approximately $45.64 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00053805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018184 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.