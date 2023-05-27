Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 472,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,493 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.22. The company had a trading volume of 697,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,274. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

