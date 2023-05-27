Creative Planning Buys 2,700 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $29,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 556,793 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,125,000 after purchasing an additional 386,109 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,896 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after purchasing an additional 82,461 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,572,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,944. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.87.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

