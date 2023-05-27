Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,800 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.51% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $66,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,363,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,147,000 after acquiring an additional 134,822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,299,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 786,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,210,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VXF traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.90. The company had a trading volume of 390,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,004. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.39. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $155.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

