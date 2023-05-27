Creative Planning Has $37.43 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Creative Planning raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of Target worth $37,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,100,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,349. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.37.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

