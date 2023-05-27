Creative Planning Purchases 13,814 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Creative Planning raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Accenture were worth $54,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 58,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $11.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.88 and a 200 day moving average of $277.37. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

