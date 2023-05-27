Creative Planning Purchases 15,199 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Creative Planning grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Boeing were worth $44,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Up 1.4 %

BA traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.63. 3,820,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,019. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

