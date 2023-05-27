Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $30,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,062,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $357.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,565. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.37. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.8 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

