Creative Planning Sells 377 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.31% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $34,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $90.31. 420,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,029. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

