Credit Suisse Group Trims PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Target Price to $50.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.93.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.43. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,363 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $331,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.