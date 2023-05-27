Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,236,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,145.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 1,017.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 235,694 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 273,766 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 131.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 36,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

CRON opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 178.43%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

