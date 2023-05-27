CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.76.

CSX Trading Down 0.4 %

CSX opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after buying an additional 35,388 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CSX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in CSX by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

