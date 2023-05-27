Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $212.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cummins has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,051.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

