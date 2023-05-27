Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.76

Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.76 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 53.55 ($0.67). Currys shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.67), with a volume of 1,477,214 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Currys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 72.50 ($0.90).
Currys Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £576.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Currys
About Currys
Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
Featured Articles
