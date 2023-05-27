Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Up 466.7% in May

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Curtiss Motorcycles Stock Up 50.0 %
OTCMKTS CMOT opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curtiss Motorcycles (CMOT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.