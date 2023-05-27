Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Up 466.7% in May

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Curtiss Motorcycles Stock Up 50.0 %

OTCMKTS CMOT opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

