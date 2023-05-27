Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Holdings Lifted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Insider Activity

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $444,305. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $159.35 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.96.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

