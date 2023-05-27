CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBAY. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.57.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $69,873.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,849 shares of company stock worth $1,390,672 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 145,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading

