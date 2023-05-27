Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) vs. California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Financial Survey

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dacotah Banks and California BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A California BanCorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

California BanCorp has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 81.61%. Given California BanCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A California BanCorp $89.65 million 1.35 $21.11 million $2.72 5.33

This table compares Dacotah Banks and California BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

California BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of California BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dacotah Banks and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A California BanCorp 23.39% 13.59% 1.14%

Volatility and Risk

Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

California BanCorp beats Dacotah Banks on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing, and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to business and professional corporations. Its products and services include commercial checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, treasury and cash management services, foreign exchange services, commercial and industrial loans, asset-based loans, loans to dental and veterinary professionals, commercial real estate loans, residential and commercial construction and development loans, online banking, and mobile banking. The company was founded by Rochelle G. Klein on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

