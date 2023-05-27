Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of DNKEY stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Customers, Large Corporates and Institutions, Danica Pension, Northern Ireland, Non-core, and Group Functions.

