DAO Maker Trading 8.6% Lower This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $214.80 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00004844 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,776,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

