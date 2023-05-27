Decentralized Social Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $105.05 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $105.05 million and $88,078.29 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $9.97 or 0.00037412 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

