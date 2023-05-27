Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Trading 4.9% Higher

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.65 and last traded at C$6.65. 16,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 13,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.34.

The company has a market cap of C$115.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.59.

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Decisive Dividend Co. will post 0.4190476 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

