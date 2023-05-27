Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Announces Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85, Briefing.com reports. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY24 guidance to $21.10-21.60 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $465.18 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $238.43 and a fifty-two week high of $503.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

About Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

