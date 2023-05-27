Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85, Briefing.com reports. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY24 guidance to $21.10-21.60 EPS.

NYSE DECK opened at $465.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $238.43 and a 1-year high of $503.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

