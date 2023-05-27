Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DECK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $465.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.30. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $238.43 and a 1 year high of $503.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $109,791,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $94,813,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,111,000 after purchasing an additional 184,331 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,321,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading

