Dero Price Tops $5.67 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $5.67 or 0.00021262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $76.94 million and approximately $139,140.41 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,660.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00326762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.50 or 0.00564522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00067393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.93 or 0.00423580 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001128 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,573,837 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

