Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,984.62 ($49.56).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($52.24) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.56) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($32.96) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.51) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($52.24) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,508 ($43.63) per share, for a total transaction of £8,278.88 ($10,297.11). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 468 shares of company stock worth $1,668,844. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,498 ($43.51) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,242.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,363 ($41.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,973 ($49.42). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,618.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,627.72.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

